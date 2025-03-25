More rain chances as the week goes on and warmer too

The skies will clear up for a few hours overnight and we cool off into the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

We stay in the mid 60s Wednesday with a few more clouds. Most of the day will be dry, but a few scattered showers and a couple isolated storms will arrive overnight and will continue into Thursday morning. Some of us will catch some of the rain, but there will be a number of neighborhoods that stay dry too.

Once the morning rain clears up, Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer with upper 70s.

We really heat things up Friday! It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

A couple isolated showers and storms could pop up Friday night, but most of us will be dry.

Rain becomes more likely at times Saturday, but there will be dry time mixed in. It stays breezy as cooler weather starts to blow in, holding back highs in the mid 60s.

It now looks like another system could try to throw some rain and if cold enough, SNOW, on Sunday, but we'll have to watch temperatures closely. Right now, it looks like we'll be in the mid 40s at the warmest part of the day.

Monday looks a lot drier with lighter wind and highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 65

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Early

High: 77

