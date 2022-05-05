More Rain For Thursday

The rain continues at times Thursday along with a few non-severe storms, but there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. That keeps us cool and cloudy for another afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

The scattered rain will keep moving through the region tonight, but tapers off overnight. Only an isolated light shower or two should make it into early Friday morning.

With drier weather and some late-day sunshine Friday, we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday brings a some nice sunshine and warmer weather! Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Late Saturday night, storms from central Nebraska will fire move east into eastern Nebraska. These will be weakening, but if they arrive early enough, could be strong to severe. For now though, the severe threat is fairly low, and mainly for areas west of Omaha. The rain then expands overnight and likely continues into Sunday morning.

After a wet start to the day, Mother's Day afternoon will be drier with highs in the mid 70s. There is only a small chance for some rain and storms Sunday night.

We're dry again in the first half of the next workweek... and with more sunshine mixing in with hour clouds, we'll be warming up even more!

Monday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Tuesday. We could even get to 90 midweek!

