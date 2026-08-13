More rain overnight and there could be some flooding

3 Things to Know



More heavy rain into Friday morning

Flooding could be possible over next 48-72 hours

Milder temps, but staying humid

Forecast

While things will be mostly dry for Thursday evening across Omaha, more rain and storms are expected to build in overnight, after 12-1 AM. Severe weather does not appear to be as likely as on Thursday morning, but there may be some isolated gusty 40-55 MPH wind and pockets of hail.

The main concern tonight is heavy rain that could lead to flooding in areas that received 2.00" or more last night. This is especially the case across and north of Omaha (or north of I-80) where we could see some areas pick up an additional 1.00" to 3.00" of rain tonight.

Scattered rain and storms will remain possible through the morning on Friday, but should begin to clear out for a few hours midday. It will be a mostly cloudy and humid afternoon with highs only in the mid 80s. More spotty storms will bubble up after5-6 PM, leading to a wet Friday evening for some.

Saturday will be a little warmer and there should be a few dry hours during the day with upper 80s in the afternoon, feeling like 100 out due to the humidity...Once again, storms will become likely again heading into Saturday night, clearing out early Sunday morning.

In total, models are giving the region around 1.00" to 2.00" on average, with highest amounts of around 4.00" through Saturday night. The higher rain totals look to be north of I-80.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now with temps in the low to mid 80s early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 73

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 87

Wind: W 5-10

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