More Rain possible Wednesday Night

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight, and we cool off into the upper 40s Wednesday morning.

There could be a few pockets of light rain around Wednesday morning, but a round of heavier rain and storms moves into southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri late in the morning and around lunch time, continuing into the afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong with pockets of hail possible. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

By the evening commute, more of the rain will be north of I-80. With another round of rain, flash flooding will continue to be a concern. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid 60s.

Another round of rain moves in late Wednesday, into Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and nice with a high near 70, but scattered rain and a few storms will be possible at night and into early Saturday morning.

Once the rain clears up, Saturday will be comfortable with upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. We will end Berkshire weekend on Sunday with low 70s and a small chance for rain.

We warm into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday with some extra wind and chances for rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 71

