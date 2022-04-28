More Rain & Storms Ahead

Thursday afternoon will be breezy, but slightly cooler. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty rain and storms are expected by evening, but about half of the region will stay dry.

Friday starts dry, but rain becomes likely in the second half of the day. Before the rain arrives, it will be windy with highs flirting with the low 70s. Showers and storms will become widespread by the evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As storms start to pop up, the threat will be for large hail and tornadoes. As the storms start to form into a line, the threat will shift to damaging winds.

The rain then continues overnight and into Saturday morning. Depending on how fast the storm system moves out, we could dry out for the second half of Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of wind.

We stay mostly cloudy Sunday, but the wind should be lighter. Highs will be near 60.

We then start to slowly get warmer again early next workweek with small rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Likely

Windy

High: 70

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Scattered Storms

High: 62

