More rain tonight and another mild Wednesday

3 Things to Know



More rain tonight and Wednesday

Another very mild Wednesday

Warmer again by the weekend

Forecast

While there will be some rain and storms around Tuesday evening, there should be several drier hours once the early evening round clear out.

Overnight, another round of storms will develop and some of the rain may be heavy at times. While severe weather is generally not expected, there could be a few areas with 40-50 MPH wind and pockets of small hail.

There will be some lingering rain Wednesday morning, but things should be trending drier by the afternoon, and the evening will have clearing skies. The rain/cloudy helps keep us cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll be waking up to a clear sky and foggy conditions Thursday morning. Many will be in the mid to upper 50s! By the afternoon, we are back into some sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

It will be warmer Friday and heading into the weekend. While there could be a few spotty rain showers around, we'll keep the chance at around 20% for now. Look for highs on Friday and Saturday in the upper 80s, and near 90 on Sunday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 62

Wind: N 7-15

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

AM Rain & Storms

High: 75

Wind: NE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

Wind: SE 0-5

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