More scattered storms Thursday, but there is dry time upcoming

Scattered light rain will be possible over the next few hours this evening. A Lot of us will likely stay dry this evening, and we will have a mostly dry night with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s overnight.

Another round of rain and storms will begin to move in from our south as Thursday morning begins, setting up another wet day. These storms will continue off and on for much of the day. When not raining, it will be cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain will begin to taper off Thursday night, and we should get a mostly dry Friday. There will be lots of clouds around, keeping highs in the upper 70s. Right now, there's a good chance at dry weather for Friday night football games.

As the weekend begins, there will be a chance at rain on Saturday morning, which should clear out in the afternoon, leaving Nebraska football mostly rain-free for its afternoon game. It will be a little warmer out with a mix of afternoon sun/clouds and highs in the upper 70s.

There's yet another chance for rain and storms on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Fall arrives Monday with low 80s in the afternoon. Then, late Monday, another round of rain is looking possible with a cold front that will put us down in the upper 70s for highs starting Tuesday of next week.

