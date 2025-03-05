More snow Thursday night and Friday, but warmer this weekend

It will be a much quieter night with clear skies and more importantly, CALMER wind! We start Thursday morning in the upper teens with increasing cloud cover.

Thursday will start out partly cloudy, but by the afternoon it will be mostly cloudy. We still should warm up into the low 40s. By the late afternoon, some hit and miss rain will start to move into the region, especially in areas north of Omaha.

The scattered rain will start to mix in with scattered snow Thursday evening, turning to all snow Thursday night, and will continue into Friday morning. The snow will start to move south through Friday morning, clearing out of the region early Friday afternoon. For now, accumulating snow looks most likely north of Omaha, where 1-3 inches will be possible. The higher totals would likely be for our most northern neighborhoods. Right now, we are going to keep Omaha and south in the 0 to 1 inch range.

The Friday morning commute will probably have some snow-covered roads to deal with until the snow exits the region midday Friday. By Friday afternoon, skies will start to clear up, but it will stay cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and breezy winds.

The sunshine takes over for the weekend, and we start to warm up quickly! Saturday will be in the upper 40s, which is average for early March. Then, we hit the mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s, and we make a run at 70 on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lighter Wind

Low: 18

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Wintry Mix

High: 41

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Breezy

High: 35

