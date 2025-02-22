More snowmelt as above average highs arrive Sunday & next week

Today is our first day getting above freezing in Omaha since last Friday (Valentine's Day), which was 7 days ago. Skies will become partly cloudy this evening and tonight with temperatures holding in the mid 20s overnight.

Do be mindful of water from snow melt on roads 're-freezing' Saturday night. This could lead to some patchy slick spots on roads.

We start out Sunday with some cloud cover, but by the afternoon the sunshine returns, leading to a mostly sunny day. There will be more snow melt as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 50s and more sunshine.

The warm-up just keeps going Tuesday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few clouds building in by the end of the day.

We get a chance for some scattered rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but it looks to be just that (rain) as temperatures should stay above freezing Tuesday night.

Wednesday afternoon will be drier, and the wind starts to get a little breezy. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We stay near 50 on Thursday with breezy winds and only a small chance for rain.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 36

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Less Frigid

Low: 23

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 46

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 55

