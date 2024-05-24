More Storms over Memorial Day Weekend

It will be cool, but quiet evening across the region with clear, dry skies. Lows overnight drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday starts with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will start to move in during the afternoon. It will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Heading into Saturday evening, scattered storms push into southeast Nebraska after 9 p.m., then expand northeast later in the night. A couple of these storms could be severe with some pockets of hail and strong wind. The greater severe threat will be south of Omaha since the storms will weaken later in the night.

Some of the rain continues into Sunday morning, but we will get some dry time midday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. By the evening, another round of showers and storms moves into the region, which continues Sunday night. There will be a small severe threat southeast of Omaha, but most storms should stay below severe levels.

Most of us will be dry for Memorial Day, but there could still be a couple spotty showers around for us to dodge. It should be comfortable with some sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny with upper 70s.

We stay in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with a few more clouds. We should stay mostly dry in the middle of the week.

Chances for rain will look to return again by Friday and next weekend as temperatures warm to near 80 for the first days of June.

