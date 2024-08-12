More storms possible in Omaha through mid-week

A few foggy areas are possible heading into Monday night and Tuesday morning. We likely stay dry and cloudy overnight, as we drop into the low 60s.

Southeast Nebraska could start Tuesday with a little rain, but Omaha will be dry. The rest of the day will be dry for everyone, but the clouds will be pretty stubborn. It will be muggy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, rain and storms move back into the region, making for a wet Wednesday morning commute. We'll see more dry time in the afternoon with more heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s, which is average for the middle of August. Another round of storms will arrive Wednesday night, which could include a couple strong to severe storms.

Thursday looks a lot drier, but there will still be a few spotty showers around the region for us to dodge. This keeps us mostly cloudy, but we still manage to make it into the mid 80s.

We get a little more sunshine Friday with mid 80s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny as temperatures stay near average, in the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mainly Dry

Storms Late

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 85

