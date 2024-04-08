More Sunshine Tuesday, Slight Rain Chance Wednesday Night

This will be a quiet, but chilly evening in Omaha with partly cloudy skies. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, cooling in the upper 30s overnight and calmer winds.

After a cool start for Tuesday morning, we warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a lighter west breeze at 10-20 mph.

A few more clouds will be in our skies Wednesday, followed by a weak cold front that could bring a few spotty showers during the after noon and at night. Even with the clouds, we should still reach 70 degrees.

Cooler weather blows in on Thursday and it will be a blustery day. Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday, but comes with wind gusts around 35-45 mph.

The wind stays gusty at times on Friday and for this upcoming weekend, but it will begin blowing in some warmer weather.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s.

We might have our first 80 degree day of the year on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.

Clouds will begin to move back into the region Sunday, but we should stay dry and very warm, reaching the low 80s.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will be around the start of next week, which is also when we see our next cool-down.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 70

