More thunderstorms Thursday, could be severe with heavy rain

3 Things to Know



Rain and Storms Thursday

Severe weather & flooding possible

Less hot & humid this weekend

Forecast

A few isolated thundershowers will be around Wednesday evening while the rest of us deal with muggy conditions. This evening rain will clear up after 7-8 PM. Temps overnight will only drop into the mid 70s.

After 4 AM, more rain and storms will bubble up across southeast Nebraska and drift north during the morning. The rain may drift as far north as Omaha, clearing up around noon. Like on Wednesday morning, any of this rain could be heavy at times, leading to isolated and rare cases of flash flooding.

The rest of the afternoon Thursday will be partly sunny and very muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like 90-95. There is about a 20-30% chance at a few isolated afternoon pop-ups.

Heading in to Thursday evening, a line of storms will approach us from central Nebraska, reaching Columbus/Norfolk around 6-8 PM and Omaha around 9-11 PM. These storms may initially be severe with damaging 60-70 MPH wind and heavy rain, but should be weakening by the time the line reaches the metro.

Very heavy rain from this system could lead to flooding in some areas. In total, we could see amounts of 0.50" to 1.50" commonly around the region from the Thursday rain. The locally highest isolated amounts could exceed 3.0" to 5.0" of rain.

Friday may start out wet, but there should be drier weather by the afternoon. It will be cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 80s and north winds gusting to 25-35 MPH.

Once the weekend rolls in, we're back to sunny skies, calmer wind and seasonally warm weather. It should be less muggy outside, too! Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, and near 90 on Sunday. We are into the low 90s again by Monday. The humidity should remain a little lower this time and there are rain chance s around the middle of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms after 4 AM

Low: 75

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 86

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain

Breezy

High: 84

Wind: N 15-35

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