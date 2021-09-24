More Ups and Downs in the Forecast

By Friday morning, more clouds will be pushing back in as another weak cold front moves through the region. The clouds don't let us cool off as much, so we start Friday in the upper 50s.

Friday afternoon brings more clouds than sunshine and a little cooler weather. While an isolated shower can't be ruled out, most stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures rebound over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the upper 70s, which is average for late September, but then we warm into the upper 80s on Sunday.

The heat keeps building to start the next workweek. Monday will be near 90 degrees, but temperatures slide back a bit into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Some Sprinkles

Breezy

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Gradually Clearing

Some Sprinkles

Low: 45

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

