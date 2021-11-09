More Wet Weather Ahead

Cooler air continues to blow in from the north Tuesday afternoon, keeping our highs a bit cooler, in the lower 60s. Skies will slowly clear through the day.

An area of low pressure moves in midweek with more clouds and some wet weather. The scattered rain arrives early Wednesday morning. That rain continues on and off into Wednesday night, but we should dry out before the Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures continue to slide backwards Thursday, only warming into the low 50s as wind speeds start to ramp up.

Friday will be a lot colder and windy, with highs in the upper 30s. Light snow will be possible, especially for areas north of I-80.

The weekend looks dry with a little more sunshine. We will warm back into the 40s for both afternoons.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Mild

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Showers

High: 56

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Windy

High: 52

