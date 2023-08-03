Mostly Dry Thursday

Many of us are dealing with widespread, dense fog Thursday morning. Plan ahead for that drive into work and give yourself plenty of time.

Skies will gradually clear towards the late-afternoon on Thursday. This helps high temperatures to reach into the mid 80s by the evening commute. Small chance for an isolated storm is possible towards the heat of the day, but most of us do stay dry.

Friday brings a chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly in the first half of the day, but the afternoon also has an isolated chance for rain. With a few more clouds over our skies, we reach into the low to mid 80s.

Saturday looks to start dry, but storms become more likely in the second half of the day as our next cold front arrives. While there is still some uncertainty, some of these storms could be severe. The main concerns are pockets of large hail and strong winds.

Behind the cold front, we cool down to the upper 70s on Sunday with a bit of a breeze. It will be partly cloudy will a small rain chance.

The humidity will be lower and it will be more comfortable by the start of the workweek. Monday brings more sunshine and dry time with highs in the low 80s.

We'll stay in the low 80s on Tuesday with only a small chance for rain.

Wednesday pushes us back into the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY

Late-Day Sun

Mostly Dry

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Humid

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

High: 83

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 84

