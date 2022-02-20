Much Warmer Sunday

Saturday was a chilly, breezy day. We stay breezy tonight with some wind gusts up to 35 mph out of the south, keeping our temperatures in the 30s overnight.

South winds, sunshine, and the warm front come together to push our highs on Sunday waaaay above average! We'll all be in the low to mid 60s! Enjoy it, because it's all downhill afterwards.

Strong winds start to blow in colder weather Monday, dropping highs down to near 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Some light wintry mix and snow could push into the area late Monday. Tuesday brings a better chance of seeing some of that wintry weather. The farther south you live, the better chance of seeing rain and wintry mix. Cities north of I-80 will have a better chance of seeing snow. The main impacts from this winter storm will stay north of us in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

We stay windy Tuesday as the cold air keeps blowing in. This will drop highs into the upper teens.

We stay mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday with highs in the upper teens, but the wind should start to lighten up a bit.

The teens linger into Thursday with another small chance for snow.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild For February

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 62

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Clouds

Light Snow

High: 18

