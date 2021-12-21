Multi-Day Warm-up Ahead

Winter officially begins Tuesday morning, but the afternoon will be the start of a multi-day warm-up. It will be breezy today, but noticeably warmer than Monday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be a lot lighter tonight as we cool off to about 20 degrees for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks very similar to Tuesday... breezy at times and with a lot of sunshine. It will also be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Our breezy afternoons continue in the second half of the workweek, but we keep getting warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s Thursday and Friday. While Thursday will be mostly sunny, a few more clouds move in Friday. We may even have to dodge a couple spotty rain showers Friday night.

Christmas still looks dry with a lot of sunshine. We cool off slightly, but stay above average, in the mid 40s. The 40s continue Sunday, but we look to cool down during the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.