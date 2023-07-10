Multiple Chances for Strong Storms

Monday starts off dry and warm, we return to the 90s by the afternoon with an uptick in humidity. By mid-afternoon, thunderstorms begin to develop over northeast Nebraska and move toward Omaha. The time for Omaha is between 5-9 pm. Not everyone will see a storm, but those that do could be strong to severe. Any storm can produce large hail and damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. The storms end by midnight.
After the storms on Monday, we are dry through most of Tuesday. As we head into the overnight hours on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, a line of storms develops to our north and moves southeast. They will enter northeast NE as early as midnight, passing through the Omaha metro between 3-6 am. These storms could also be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat, but an isolated tornado also can not be ruled out. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts, particularly as these storms will pass through while most of us are sleeping.
The rest of Wednesday looks dry with highs in the mid-80s.
Small storm chances exist for Thursday with highs in the mid-80s, most stay dry.
Perhaps a slightly better chance for showers and storms comes Friday, but most should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Small rain chances continue into the weekend with the mid-80s for high temperatures.
MONDAY
Partly Sunny
Evening Storms
High: 91
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Storms End Early
High: 66
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Overnight Storms
High: 90
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Drying Out
High: 86
