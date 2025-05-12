Near 90º heat continues, rain may return Wednesday night

It will be another warm-ish May night with clear skies. Average lows for mid May are around 51 degrees for Omaha. We will start Tuesday morning in the upper 50s.

If you're heading out to vote in Omaha, but you're not a fan of the hot weather, make sure you get out in the morning. We will push into the low 80s for the lunch hour. If you're voting right after work, temperatures will be flirting with 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. As polls close at 8 in the evening, we will still be in the low 80s.

Assuming we don't hit 90 sooner, Omaha will likely get to 90 for the first time this year on on Wednesday. Most of the day will be dry with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front will move in from the west late Wednesday night and will fire off some scattered showers and storms. The best chance to see these will be northwest of Omaha. A couple of the storms could be strong enough to produce some extra wind and pockets of hail, but for now, the severe weather threat is fairly low.

Showers and storms will continue at times Thursday. While Omaha could see some of the rain, the best chance for seeing the wet weather will stay northwest of Omaha. The farther southeast you live, the better chance you have of staying dry. Thursday will also be breezy as cooler weather begins to blow in. This will drop highs into the upper 70s.

Friday will also be breezy with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks nice! Saturday will be partly cloudy with upper 70s, followed by mid 70s on Sunday. Both days bring a small chance for rain, but it looks like most of us will be dry.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Storms after 9 PM

Mainly NW of Omaha

High: 91

