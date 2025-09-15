Near 90 again Tuesday, more rain on the way to Omaha this week

It stays warm (for September) overnight, only cooling off into the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90 again. By the end of the afternoon, a couple isolated showers and storms will start to pop up, but more of us will get hit by scattered rain and storms heading into Tuesday night.

Showers and storms are likely at times Wednesday, but there will be some dry time mixed in. The rain and extra clouds will help keep us cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

The slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to brings scattered showers and storms to many of us Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

There won't be as many showers and storms around Friday. About half of our neighborhoods will see rain to end the workweek with mid 70s.

We continue to slowly dry out Saturday. About 1/3 of the region will get hit by the leftover scattered rain and storms. Temperatures stay a touch below average, in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday looks dry with more sunshine and upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms Late

High: 90

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 79

