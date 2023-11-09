Watch Now
Near Average end to the Workweek

Slight Weekend Rain Chance
Cooler Air Arrives
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 23:04:44-05

It'll be a cool start to your Thursday, in the low 30s with a wind chill in the 20s.

Thursday won't be as windy, but it will be a cooler day, by about 10 degrees. We get a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Another cold start in the 20s and low 30s Friday morning. We keep the sunshine Friday as we only reach the low 50s.

We start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but there will be a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. We may even have to dodge a few spotty showers late in the day during your Veterans Day celebrations.

We stay in the upper 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

It starts to get breezy again early next week, but that will blow in warmer weather, pushing us well above average again. Monday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 58

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 52

