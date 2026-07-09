Quieter weather tonight and Friday, but it stays humid

3 Things to Know



Cloudy but cooler Thursday!

Very beautiful weekend ahead!

Several 90º to 95º days next week

Forecast

Clouds will move back in overnight and it stays muggy. A few spotty showers are possible overnight near the Kansas and Nebraska border, but there's a good likelihood that all of southeast Nebraska stays dry tonight.

Some of that upper-level energy will still be hanging around Friday, and with how humid it is, we could see a quick pop-up shower at any point in the day. The chance for rain is 20%. Just like on Thursday, a partly to mostly cloudy sky temps will keep temps in the mid 80s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the 90s outside.

The weekend is looking great! Very warm, but great! We'll see lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s Saturday, low 90s on Sunday. The humidity will begin to pull back a bit over the weekend, too.

The summer heat really begins to pick up heading into next week. Monday will reach the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Towards the end of the week is when the heat appears to be at its peak, with temps potentially in the upper 90s. For now, the humidity does not appear to be exceptionally high, but could lead to afternoon heat indices around 95º every day of next week.

Heat relief will arrive sometime around next weekend (July 18-19), but it's not looking probable for Omaha rain over the next 10 days...

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Clouds

Pleasant!

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 87

Wind: SE 5-15

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