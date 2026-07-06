Near average summer weather to start next week

3 Things to Know



Sunny start to the work-week

Near average temps this week

Best upcoming rain chance is Wednesday night

Forecast

We may be waking up to some areas of patchy fog in the morning on Monday, especially across western Iowa. There will be lots of sunshine in our skies on Monday! Temps will start in the upper 60s, reaching the upper 80s by Monday afternoon. The humidity may be a little noticeable, but it won't be overly muggy during the day.

We get another great afternoon with near-average highs on Tuesday and temps in the upper 80s. The average highs for Omaha right now is 88. A few neighborhoods may reach 90.

We'll have a better chance at reaching the low 90s in the metro on Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. It may get a little breezy in the afternoon. too.

A cold front will begin to approach Omaha to the north Wednesday night, kicking off a few thunderstorms. Some gusty wind and pockets of large hail may be possible, but severe weather looks limited right now.

We'll keep the chance at rain in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday, but there should be plenty of dry-time, too. Temps will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 80s later this week thanks to the extra clouds and rain.

In total, there could be around 0.10" to 0.50" of rain from Wednesday through Friday. Some may see more, some may not see any rain at all.

By this weekend, clouds will begin to thin out and we are back to sunshine. We are also back to the warmer weather, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity shouldn't be too bad. We are looking at more 90 degree heat through much of next week...

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Patchy Fog

Low: 68

Wind: N 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 89

Wind: N 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 89

Wind: E 5-15

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