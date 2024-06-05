Near Normal Temperatures, Lower Humidity to Close the Week

We may see a few sprinkles during the evening with a passing cold front. Otherwise, it will be a cooler and breezy evening. Skies clear again into Thursday morning as we cool off into the upper 50s.

Thursday will be sunny, breezy and cooler with temperatures closer to average in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday also looks nice with low 80s and a few more clouds in the afternoon. While most of the day will be dry, some scattered rain will move in during the evening. We'll continue to dodge some of the scattered rain Friday night and into Saturday morning.

We dry out Saturday afternoon with some leftover clouds and low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a couple of degrees cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

We'll keep the upper 70s early next week with a small chance for rain late Monday and into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 83

