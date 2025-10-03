Near record highs and windy Saturday before Sunday's cold front

It will be a very warm evening. High school football games around the region will kick off in the mid 80s and only cool off into the upper 70s for the 4th quarter.

The wind begins to pick up into Saturday morning, which will help make for a warm start to the day. We only cool off into the upper 60s overnight.

Saturday will be windy with speeds of 30-40 mph. The wind will be out of the south, keeping the hot weather in place. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, likely falling just shy of the record high for October 4th of 92 from 2005.

A cold front will move in from the northwest Sunday. Before it gets here, we'll likely warm up into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and stronger than normal wind. The cold front could kick off a couple isolated showers or storms earlier in the day, but rain becomes more likely in the evening and night. The rain and storms will be scattered, so only about half of us will see rain Sunday, but it will be more common the farther south and east you live in the region.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday with about half of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa seeing more rain. It will be a lot cooler out in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, making for a cooler than average day.

Any leftover rain should end early in the morning, then we see some sunshine start to come out Tuesday afternoon. It will be comfortable with low 70s.

We start Wednesday morning cool, in the mid 40s, followed by low 70s and sunshine for Wednesday afternoon.

It gets a little breezy again Thursday with low 70s, a few more clouds, and at least a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Record: 92 (2005)

High: 91

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered PM Rain/Storms

High: 86

