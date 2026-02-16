Near record highs and windy with high wildfire risk Tuesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs possible again Tuesday

Windy with elevated wildfire danger

A few isolated rain showers possible this week

This will be a very mild night for the region, with overnight temps in the mid 40s. The record for "highest low" is around 36 degrees

Tuesday will be even warmer, and it does get pretty windy out, with gusts around 35 mph. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Omaha's record is 75, set in 2017.

Due to high winds and dry air less than 25% relative humidity, hold off on burning anything outdoors. While we haven't been placed in a red flag warning just yet, the ingredients are still threatening enough to be aware.

Heading into Tuesday evening, a cold front could pop up a few isolated thunderstorms, but a lot of us will stay dry. The best place to see this rain will be east of Omaha.

It will be a little cooler out on Wednesday, but still very mild for February, and we could be up near some record highs again, depending on how much cool air moves into the region. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. The record is 70.

We start to get into chances for rain on Thursday. As even cooler air moves into the region, some snow could try and mix in with the rain north of Omaha. It stays breezy with highs in the mid 40s Thursday, dropping in the upper 30s on Friday.

This weekend should be mostly dry, but it will be cooler and closer to average with highs near 40. The average high by February 20th is around 41 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 47

Wind: S 7-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Windy

High: 76

Wind: S 15-35

