Near record highs Saturday, windy and wintry on Sunday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Back to near 60º on Saturday

Cold with snow chances Sunday

Sunday's winds up to 50 mph

FORECAST:

Clouds will hang around for much of the evening and Friday night as temperatures remain mild for late December, near 40 by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny, and very mild with highs approaching 60 degrees near and south of Omaha. The record high for Omaha is 61, Lincoln is 62.

A strong cold front will arrive late Saturday night, kicking up a gusty northwest wind and sending temps down in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Wind gusts on Sunday will be up to 50 mph.

We will likely see a wintry mix of rain and snow for a few hours late in the morning though early afternoon. Some minor snow accumulations may be seen, mainly north of Omaha, where up to 1" of snow will be possible. Elsewhere, we will just see up to a dusting on the roads.

Roads may get a little icy by Sunday night with temperatures dropping in the lower 10s.

We'll start out next week cold. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be warmer with low 40s in the afternoon.

The New Year holiday appears quiet and dry for now, but it will get colder...Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, dropping in the upper 20s on New Years Day.

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 59

Wind: SE 10-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold & Windy

Snow Showers

High: 28

Wind: NW 25-35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

