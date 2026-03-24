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Nearing record highs again on Wednesday

This warmer stretch of weather has been record-setting for the region, and we have a chance at tying record highs again Wednesday
Near record highs again on Wednesday
Tim's 3/24 Tuesday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Record highs possible again Wednesday
  • Windy with wildfire conditions Thursday
  • Wetter pattern next week

FORECAST

It will feel like summer again on Wednesday and we could be near some records again with high in the upper 80s. Omaha and Lincoln's records are both 91º, set in 1907.

A cold front arrives Thursday and it starts to get breezy again. Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs near 70.

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with temps near 50, and lows in the upper 20s.

The weekend starts cold, but we're quickly back to above average temps with highs in the 60s on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

While it has been very dry recently, we are seeing signals for a wetter pattern next week. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Mild
Low: 48
Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Very Warm
High: 87
Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY
Partly Sunny
Breezy
High: 71
Wind: N 25-35

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