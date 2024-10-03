Nearing record highs this weekend, but there will be a cool-down

The recent dry weather, low humidity, and strong afternoon winds will increase the fire danger in the afternoon. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

The aurora borealis (a.k.a. the northern lights) could be visible from Omaha tonight and Friday night. The best viewing conditions will be away from city lights, and on the northern horizon from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

The wind will be a little less breezy on Friday, making for a very comfortable day. We'll see a lot of sunshine with highs a little cooler, in the upper 70s. You will probably want a jacket, or an extra layer for high school football games Friday evening.

Saturday will be a hot, windy day, and not far off from a record high. The record for Omaha is 95 degrees, and we expect temperatures to reach the low 90s by Saturday afternoon. The wind will be pretty gusty throughout the day at 25-35 mph. Due to the wind and low humidity, there a high wildfire danger again Saturday.

Lincoln will be running a couple degrees hotter in the afternoon, so the entire Huskers / Rutgers game could be in the 90s.

While there's no rain, a cold front will arrive heading into Saturday evening, helping cool things off for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs falling back in the mid 70s.

It will be a cold start to next week, as temperatures could get down in the low 40s to begin your Monday morning. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll keep the sunny and very dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. It gets a little warmer, near 80 in the afternoon and the upper 40s at night.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Nice

High: 78

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Breezy

Record: 95 (1963)

High: 93

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.