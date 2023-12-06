Near Record Highs Thursday, Tracking Rain to Start the Weekend

The warm-up continues Thursday with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Omaha could break the current record high for the date of 61, set in 1918.

This time of year, big warm-ups are very sort lived. A cold front will arrive Thursday night, cooling us off into the weekend.

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but clouds move in during the second half of the day as we only warm in the lower 50s. Most of us stay dry, but there could be some light rain or a few snowflakes southeast of Omaha late Friday night and overnight, mainly southeast of the Metro.

As the night cools off, some of that rain south of I-80 could turn into some light snow. Any accumulations at this point look minimal, and the system pulls away by Saturday afternoon.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we'll still be near 40 with on and off sunshine.

Monday will be a touch warmer with mid 40s. Another cooldown arrives Tuesday, putting our highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 34

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Mild

High: 61

Record: 61 (1918)

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Small PM Rain Chance

High: 53

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.