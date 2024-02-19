Nearing Record Highs Tuesday

We stay mostly clear overnight as we fall into the mid 20s for Tuesday morning.

We keep warming up Tuesday afternoon with a lot of sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and breezy winds. This will be our second time to hit the 60s in Omaha this year. Omaha's record high is 67. Lincoln's is 71.

There will be a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine Wednesday, but we likely hit the low 60s again and not as breezy.

A weak cold front will cool us off a bit the rest of the workweek, but it looks like we stay dry as it moves in. Thursday will be breezy as the cooler weather blows in, but it only holds us back into the mid 50s, still more than 15 degrees above average.

There should be a little less wind Friday and a little more sunshine as we warm into the mid 50s again.

After our little stretch of "cooler" weather, we spend the weekend warming up more. Saturday will be in the upper 50s, then we'll try to hit the mid 60s for the first time this year in Omaha on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm, Breezy

High: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 62

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler, Breezy

High: 55

