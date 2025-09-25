Nearly 10 degrees above normal to close out the workweek

The humidity stays fairly low, which will allow us to cool off nicely overnight. We'll drop down into the mid 50s again for Friday morning.

Friday will be sunny and warm with mid 80s. Omaha's average high for 9/26 is 76º. High school football games will kick off near 80 degrees, but they will end closer to 70.

A weak cold front will reach Omaha on Saturday morning, but we only drop a few degrees for the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. We do cool off into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and a touch warmer, in the mid 80s with sunshine.

Monday morning will start out slightly warmer, near 60, and we are sunny again by the afternoon with mid 80s.

Temperatures will stay above average into the middle of next week with more mid 80s and sunshine.

Things will eventually cool slightly by the end of next week, as extra clouds and potential chances at rain return around next weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

