Nice, But Starting to Warm Back Up

Mostly sunny skies warm us up to 80 degrees this afternoon, which is average for this time of year in Omaha.

Thanks to our low humidity and mostly clear skies, we get to enjoy another open-window night of weather. We will cool into the low 50s in Omaha, but a lot of cities farther north and down into southwest Iowa will cool into the 40s.

We push slightly above average Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Things start to get a little muggy Wednesday as the heat keeps climbing. We'll top out near 90.

Thursday brings a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine, helping to pull us back into the upper 80s. A couple isolated showers and storms are possible to end the day, but it looks like most of us stay dry.

We stay partly cloudy Friday as we cool down into the mid 80s. Like Thursday, we may be dodging a handful of spotty showers and storms to end Friday.

Small rain chances continue Saturday with highs in the mid 80s again.

It looks like we end the small rain chances Sunday as the sunshine returns in full force. This pushes us back into the upper 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Little Muggy

High: 90

