Nice Weather Continues

The great weather from the weekend continues today! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thanks to the overnight rain and lighter wind today, the fire danger will be lower, but just for a day.

We stay mostly clear overnight, only cooling into the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, Omaha will warm into the 80s for the first time this year! It will be mostly sunny, but also breezy, increasing the fire danger again. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could easily spread out of control.

Wednesday looks like the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. We stay breezy with a high fire danger.

The wind keeps blowing Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Rain becomes more likely as we go through the day Friday as colder weather starts to blow in. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Showers and storms are likely Friday night and into Saturday morning, but some of the rain could continue into Saturday afternoon. It will be cooler, with highs near 60.

Sunday will also be cooler, but near average, with highs near 60 and clearing skies.

