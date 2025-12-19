Not as cold Friday night, A quiet weekend in the 40s

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Breezy, in the 40s this weekend

Very mild next week

Record highs possible on Christmas Day

FORECAST:

The wind stays breezy and a little chilly Friday evening. We'll wake up near 32 degrees by Saturday morning.

It's been a few weeks since there has been no rain or snow on a Saturday. That changes this weekend as our weather stays relatively quiet. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy, in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, again reaching the mid 40s.

Christmas week is looking mild, and much warmer than average for this time of December, when the average highs are now around 36 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

We'll see some extra cloud cover on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s.

Christmas Day is Thursday, and Omaha's chance for a "white Christmas" appears near zero...However, we are looking at potential record highs! Right now, we should be near 60 degrees, possibly warmer. The record high for Christmas Day is 57, set in 1946.

The next chance for any measurable precipitation would be the weekend after Christmas. Travel disruptions for the region appear low at this time.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 34

Wind: NW 10-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 44

Wind: S 10-20

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Above Average

High: 44

Wind: S 5-15

