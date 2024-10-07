Not as cold tonight, warming back up through the week

We don't get as cold overnight, but parts of western Iowa and northeast Nebraska could still drop into the upper 30s. Omaha will likely drop into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

It will be a little warmer Tuesday mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

We keep warming up Wednesday with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s. This would put us nearly 20 degrees above average in Omaha, and near record highs, once again! Both Thursday and Friday have a record high of 91.

We get a dry cold front Friday night that will cool us off for the weekend. We stay mostly sunny and dry Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We drop into the low 70s for Sunday.

