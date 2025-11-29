November 28-29, 2025: Tracking winter weather and accumulating snow

WHAT TO KNOW:



First accumulating snow this season on Saturday

Travel impacts likely

Very cold air behind the snow

Light snow south of Omaha on Monday

FORECAST:

Temperatures are trending slightly cooler than previously expected, so the transition to snow will occur quickly tonight, leading to snow accumulations

Pockets of a wintry mix will be off and on this evening around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This may lead to some patchy ice on roads.

The wintry mix is expected to become more widespread overnight, from midnight to 6 am, before changing over to all snow sometime between 3 and 6 am. This snow will then continue for the morning until around noon, slowly tapering off in the afternoon. The morning is when we expect the bulk of our snow accumulations.

A few pockets of snow flurries and light snow showers will remain possible Saturday evening, but accumulations are generally not expected.

Amounts:

The lowest totals will be across southeast NE, with less than 3" expected. This is also where we expect there to be some minor ice accumulation due to a mixture of freezing rain/sleet. The Omaha metro is in the 3-6" range. In western Iowa, neighborhoods could see up to 6-9", with some locations near Carroll perhaps seeing a foot of snow. Snow totals will depend on when the wintry mix-to-snow transition occurs in your neighborhood.

Travel issues are expected Friday night through Sunday, with the worst of it on Saturday. IF you do need to travel, plan for extra time to get where you need to go. Roads will have more snow coverage in Iowa than in Nebraska. The wind will be gusty on Saturday as well, which may blow the snow around and reduce visibility.

The cold air associated with this pattern arrives on Sunday, and temperatures drop into the low 20s on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Temperatures at night will dip to near or below 10 degrees.

There is another chance of light snow south of Omaha, closer to the Nebraska/Kansas border, on Monday. At this time, this is not as impactful as the weekend.

Warmer days in the 30s/40s will return towards the end of next week, into next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Wintry Mix

Low: 29

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Wintry Mix to Snow

High: 29

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 19

Wind: NW 5-15

