November Warmth Ends Later this Week

The wind lightens up pretty quickly tonight, and then we cool off to about 40 degrees for Wednesday morning.

We keep the sunshine and warm weather Wednesday with a high near 70, and the wind will stay lighter.

Thursday will be the last of this warm stretch of weather. We should have enough time to make it into the upper 60s before a cold front arrives in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but it gets windy again. We might have to dodge a few spotty showers as the cold front arrives, but most of us will stay dry.

Friday will be a lot cooler, but closer to average for the middle of November, with a high near 50. The wind will be lighter, and it will be mostly sunny.

The keep the sunshine Saturday as start to warm back up, into the upper 50s.

Sunday will start dry, but rain could move in during the second half of the day, holding us back in the mid 50s.

We keep cooling off Monday, down into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lighter Wind

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 68

