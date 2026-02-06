Omaha's weekend weather staying warmer than average

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Breezy Saturday up to 30mph

Record highs possible Monday

River Flood Watch due to Ice Jam Risk

FORECAST

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and warmer than average, too!

We start Saturday in the low 20s with partly cloudy skies. The wind stays a little breezy, with gusts around 30mph, and highs in the upper 40s. That is about 15 degrees warmer than average for early February.

The warmer weather begins to move back in on Sunday. We'll end the weekend mostly sunny and less windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Record highs are possible on Monday as we start next week in the mid to upper 60s! Some of our records for 2/9 are:

Omaha: 63

Lincoln: 68

Norfolk: 68

Atlantic, IA: 59

Carroll, IA: 62

With these warmer temperatures does come the threat of ice jams. A flood watch is in effect for Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers.

A cold front will move through the region Monday night, kicking up a gusty north breeze for Tuesday and it will be colder out, in the mid 50s.

For now, rain and snow chances look very low for the region next week, but we could see a a few small chances at rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures in the middle of the week will be in the upper 40s, which may be too warm for snow to mix in.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 23

Wind: NE 10-20

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 47

Wind: NW 15-30

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 47

Wind: SW 15-30

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

Wind: W 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV

