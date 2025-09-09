On to warmer days in the 80s starting Wednesday

We stay warmer and dry this evening with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog may develop overnight with lows in the low 60s for Wednesday morning.

We start to warm up above average on Wednesday. Any rain will generally stay outside of the region, but our skies may remain partly cloudy for the day. Even with the clouds, highs will still reach the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with mid 80s for highs.

It will be breezy for the end of the week as even warmer air moves into the region, pushing afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Those heading to Lincoln for the Huskers game should expect a hot one. Friday looks dry, but by the end of the day Saturday, we could see some storms move in from our west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for storms and highs in the lower to mid 80s. We'll keep the small chance for rain into Monday of next week as we stay in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mainly Dry

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 83

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer than Average

High: 86

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 91

