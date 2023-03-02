One-Day Cooldown

Today will be cooler with a lot of clouds and highs reaching the low 40s. Even though it will be cooler, the wind will be lighter than yesterday. A few pockets of light snow are possible this morning in our southern counties along the Kansas border and into northwest Missouri, which could change into a little light rain in the afternoon. Even south of I-80, a lot of spots stay dry.

Skies continue to clear overnight as we drop into the mid 20s for Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies help to warm us above average to end the workweek. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday afternoon.

More clouds start to push in Saturday, pulling us down into the upper 40s.

We warm up nicely Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s! While warmer, it will also be mostly cloudy and breezy as we dodge some spotty pockets of rain in the morning and late Sunday night.

We'll spend the first half of next week cooling off. Monday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We keep the clouds Tuesday as we dip into the low 40s. We may not even make it to 40 degrees Wednesday.

A storm system moving into the Heartland could bring us accumulating snow, but the timing is still questionable. It could come as early as Wednesday, but may hold off until late next Thursday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Snow South

High: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 26

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 51

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Nice

High: 49

