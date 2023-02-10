Big Warm-Up For The Weekend

After a cold, cloudy, and windy Thursday, we see some nice improvements today! This afternoon will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and a high near 40, getting us a touch above average.

Skies stay mostly clear tonight as we dip into the low 20s for Saturday morning.

The wind kicks back in Saturday afternoon, but that will be the warmer weather blowing in from the south. Highs will be in the low 50s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, but the sunshine continues with highs in the upper 40s.

We make another push higher on the thermometer Monday afternoon with mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Late Monday night, a few spotty rain showers will start to push into our area, but rain becomes a lot more likely throughout the day Tuesday. The wet weather will keep us a little cooler, in the upper 40s, and it will be breezy.

Wednesday brings a lot of dry time as we cool into the mid 40s, but by the end of the day, snow will try to push into the region. Some of the snow could linger into early Thursday morning.

Stronger winds blow in colder weather Thursday, dropping us into the upper 20s for highs with mostly cloudy skies.

