One more hot Wednesday, then we're on to stormier weather around Omaha

3 Things to Know



One more hot & humid day Wednesday

Waves of storms beginning Wednesday night

Returning to more seasonal temperatures

Forecast

It stays warm and humid Tuesday night with temps holding in the 70s to low 80s. Overnight, storms will again drift in from the west into early Wednesday. Strong winds of 40-55 MPH may be possible. We are monitoring for severe wind potential of 60+ MPH though. Some of this rain may clip our Omaha neighborhoods as the day begins Wednesday, from 4-7 AM. Any morning rain should clear out by 7-8 AM.

Wednesday looks like another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105.

Heading into Wednesday night, showers and storms will become likely and widespread after 10 PM. A few storms on Wednesday night could be strong, with isolated damaging winds or pockets of large hail, but the overall severe threat should be low.This rain will continue into Thursday morning.

These waves of storms will continue Thursday and Friday, and even into the first half of our weekend. The trend is for the overnight and morning hours to be the wettest, but we see some dry time by the afternoon before more storms roll in late-evening and into the overnight.

We could see some very heavy rain. In total, models are giving the region around 0.75" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Saturday night.

It should be much cooler than recently during our upcoming afternoons after Wednesday, with highs generally in the mid 80s, only feeling like around 90 degrees.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

Low: 74

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Early AM & Late PM Storms

High: 92

Wind: SE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 80

Wind: NE 10-20

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