One more round of stormy weather before Easter weekend begins

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Severe weather possible Friday

Cooler, drier over Easter weekend

More rain chances next week

FORECAST

We look to stay dry and cloudy Thursday evening with temps in the 30s and 40s tonight.

After a drier start to Friday morning, more rain moves in for Friday afternoon.

A few stronger thunderstorms may be possible, too. The area with greatest potential for severe weather will be mainly south and east of Omaha, in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, from 2pm until 7pm. Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes may be possible. Elsewhere, including Omaha, we will see mainly rain that lasts through 8-10pm Friday evening.

We won't see much more rainfall on Friday, around another 0.10" to 0.25" will be possible. This will put our totals around 1.00-1.50" in most areas this week!

Easter weekend starts out drier, cool and breezy, with highs on Saturday in the 40s.

A freeze, with frosty conditions is expected Sunday morning with temps in the mid to upper 20s, followed by temps in the upper 50s with sunshine and calmer winds in the afternoon.

Temps will stay near average for early April, in the 50s for the first few days of next week. There is a chance at rain next Monday and Wednesday. Another freeze is possible Tuesday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

Low: 38

Wind: N 15-20

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Storms

High: 58

Wind: E 15-20

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