Out of season temperatures look to climb through weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Clear, pleasant Wednesday
- Light rain to North overnight
- Temps gradually incline
FORECAST
This morning was quite mild compared to what we're typically at for the month of February.
Majority of this week looks way out of character for this month in fact, with the coolest day actually being Wednesday, and highs are still reaching the lower 50s! Expect clear conditions this morning with increasing clouds over the afternoon.
Some rain showers are possible tonight, but most of this will be north of Omaha, and even there, it will be few and far between.
Attention returns to the slow warming trend for the rest of the week. Thursday through Saturday will feature highs in the upper 60s, and we return to the 60s on Sunday!
Monday's record is already at risk with the forecast high of 64. The record is 67, set in 2017.
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Comfy
High: 52
Wind: S 5-10
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Small Rain Chance
Low: 34
Wind: S 5-10
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Comfy
High: 56
Wind: S 5-10
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfy
High: 58
Wind: ESE 5-10
