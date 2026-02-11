Out of season temperatures look to climb through weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Clear, pleasant Wednesday

Light rain to North overnight

Temps gradually incline

FORECAST

This morning was quite mild compared to what we're typically at for the month of February.

Majority of this week looks way out of character for this month in fact, with the coolest day actually being Wednesday, and highs are still reaching the lower 50s! Expect clear conditions this morning with increasing clouds over the afternoon.

Some rain showers are possible tonight, but most of this will be north of Omaha, and even there, it will be few and far between.

Attention returns to the slow warming trend for the rest of the week. Thursday through Saturday will feature highs in the upper 60s, and we return to the 60s on Sunday!

Monday's record is already at risk with the forecast high of 64. The record is 67, set in 2017.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 52

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Small Rain Chance

Low: 34

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 56

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 58

Wind: ESE 5-10

