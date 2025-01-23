Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Out of the 'deep freeze' starting this weekend, and staying dry

Highs could reach the 40s in Omaha next week
warmer days finally arrives this weekend
Posted

It will be a clear, quiet night with cold air settling in. The wind should be calmer overnight with lows in the single digits for Friday morning.

The warming trend begins Friday. It will be a breezy day with partly cloudy skies, and highs jumping back in the upper 30s. Neighborhoods in Nebraska could reach the lower 40s

The weekend will be a little cooler, and still breezy for Saturday, less windy Sunday. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun over the weekend with highs in the mid 30s.

Next week will be even warmer! We'll see lots of sunshine Monday through Wednesday and highs in the mid to upper 40s. There's a chance we could hit 50 on Tuesday.

By the end of next week, another storm system rolls in, providing a slight chance for precipitation and cooler weather.

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 7

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 40

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 37

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk