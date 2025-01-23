Out of the 'deep freeze' starting this weekend, and staying dry

It will be a clear, quiet night with cold air settling in. The wind should be calmer overnight with lows in the single digits for Friday morning.

The warming trend begins Friday. It will be a breezy day with partly cloudy skies, and highs jumping back in the upper 30s. Neighborhoods in Nebraska could reach the lower 40s

The weekend will be a little cooler, and still breezy for Saturday, less windy Sunday. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun over the weekend with highs in the mid 30s.

Next week will be even warmer! We'll see lots of sunshine Monday through Wednesday and highs in the mid to upper 40s. There's a chance we could hit 50 on Tuesday.

By the end of next week, another storm system rolls in, providing a slight chance for precipitation and cooler weather.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 7

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 40

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 37

