Pop-up stormy pattern over the next few days as June begins

3 Things to Know



pop-up storms tonight, Tuesday

Stormy pattern Thursday and this weekend

In the 90s after this weekend

Forecast

Rain will be pretty isolated on Monday evening, so not everyone will see rain. But just a heads up that it could briefly rain at any time!

A line of weak storms will drift in from the west overnight, leading to a chance at spotty rain and storms Tuesday morning. This rain will remain spotty throughout the day Tuesday. The skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday looks mostly dry, with just a small chance at some late-day rain. We should see some sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Another round of storms looks to move in Thursday for most of the day, and it may continue into Friday. High temps will be in the mid 80s late in the workweek.

This wet and stormy pattern now looks to continue into the weekend. It won't rain the whole time, but there are decent chances at spotty storms for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

After this weekend, it will start to get hot! June averages over eight days in the 90s. We'll begin to see several of those days next week.

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