Possible Storms For The Holiday Weekend

An isolated storm could try to push into northeast Nebraska late Saturday night, but everyone likely stays dry. Clouds increase overnight and that keeps our temperatures well-above average. Low temperatures only reach into the low 70s and it will be breezy with gusts near 30 mph.

We keep heating up Sunday with highs in the low 90s with winds around 25-40 mph. While most of the day will be dry, storms will move in at night ahead of a cold front SLOWLY moving through the region. The greatest concern for severe storms will be for cities northwest of Omaha. While the storms likely weaken as they get closer to the metro, they could hold onto their strength long enough to still be severe. The main hazards are large hail and strong, damaging winds.

Most of Memorial Day will be dry as the heat and humidity continue. It will also be breezy as we push into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front will fire off another round of storms Monday evening and night, but the severe weather potential will likely be centered more around eastern Nebraska and Omaha, along with Western Iowa.

The cold front and storms then push to our east, drying us out and cooling us off into the middle part of our next workweek. Tuesday will be close to average with highs in the upper 70s.

We then drop into the low 70s for the middle of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

SATURDAY

Mostly Clear

Breezy

High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Breezy

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Late

High: 93

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

PM Storms

High: 92

