Previewing When Rain Returns to Omaha Thursday

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s.

After starting out the day with a little sunshine, clouds will be back by lunch time, and we'll begin to see a chance for rain by mid Thursday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

The scattered rain will become widespread Thursday evening, continuing overnight and into the Friday morning commute. Some of this rain could change into wet snow before ending mid Friday morning. The second half of the day will be mostly cloudy, cooler, and windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain totals of 0.1" to 0.25" will be common along and north of I-80, but some spots south of I-80 could get around 0.5" or more.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it stays cool and breezy with low 50s.

Clocks "spring forward" Saturday night, which is also a good time to check or replace the batteries in your weather radio, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke alarms.

We warm back up quickly early next week! Sunday will be mostly sunny with low 60s.

Monday will be in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine, followed by low 70s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Scattered PM Rain

High: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Snow Early

Windy

High: 45

